TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $4.35 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 1.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TQQQ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,585,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,255,191. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

