TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $8.50 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 24.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 240,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 136,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 46,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,571,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.80.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.05, for a total transaction of $1,029,156.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,765,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,145 shares of company stock worth $99,707,031. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

