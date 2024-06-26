Tectum 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.04 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Tectum has a market capitalization of $62.55 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $8.50 or 0.00013944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tectum has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tectum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 8.91200136 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,069,464.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.