TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on T. CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.33.

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.79. 4,651,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,039. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$20.75 and a 52-week high of C$26.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.96.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

