Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0829 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.
About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
