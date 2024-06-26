The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AES by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

