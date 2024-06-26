The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 99,047 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 83.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 209,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,674. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

