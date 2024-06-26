The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $88.79 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

