The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSDK remained flat at $65.40 during trading on Wednesday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.