The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSDK remained flat at $65.40 during trading on Wednesday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

