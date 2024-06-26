The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of TWKS opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $884.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 561,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 250,785 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after buying an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

