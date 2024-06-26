The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Shares Up 0.6%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.87. 5,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.