The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading 11.9% Higher

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. 19,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 22,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OLB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

