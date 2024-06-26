Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after acquiring an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,697 shares of company stock worth $11,975,615. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.71. 235,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,102. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

