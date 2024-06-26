Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 304,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,635. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.17.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

