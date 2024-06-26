Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.