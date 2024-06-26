Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.15. 416,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

