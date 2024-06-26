Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Purchases 46 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 46 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £135.70 ($172.14).

On Friday, May 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £140.06 ($177.67).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194.80 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 314.50 ($3.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 340 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

