Traders Purchase High Volume of Hollysys Automation Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,436 put options on the company. This is an increase of 878% compared to the typical daily volume of 249 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

