Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.47.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

