TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Cut to $118.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.20.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TriNet Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

