TRON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295.52 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.81 billion and approximately $295.52 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,219,202,177 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.