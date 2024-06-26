Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 2,659,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,226. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

