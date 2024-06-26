Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. 398,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,629. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

