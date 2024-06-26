Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 6.1%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. 7,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 133,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

