UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $270.72

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.72 and last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 26269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.82.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 193.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

