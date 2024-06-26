UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.93. 1,858,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,843,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,518,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

