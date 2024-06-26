UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.60. 3,209,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,338. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.