Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70. 1,707,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,493,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.10 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.14%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 63.6% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

