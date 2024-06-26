USDB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138.99 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. USDB has a total market capitalization of $412.86 million and approximately $138.99 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB’s total supply is 413,188,943 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 424,483,818.86575776. The last known price of USDB is 0.99954383 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $41,838,727.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

