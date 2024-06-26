USDX [Kava] 1-Day Volume Reaches $266,891.87 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $89.68 million and approximately $266,891.87 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,972.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.27 or 0.00617305 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00072665 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.81473045 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $298,972.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.