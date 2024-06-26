Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Down 0.4%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 10,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 244,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Vaccitech Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

