Valeria Gutowski Sells 1,258 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CAO Valeria Gutowski sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $10,277.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,843.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Enfusion stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 201,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 29.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

