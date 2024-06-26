Valeria Gutowski Sells 1,258 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CAO Valeria Gutowski sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $10,277.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,843.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Enfusion Stock Performance
Enfusion stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 201,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 29.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
