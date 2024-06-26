Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

