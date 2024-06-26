Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

