VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Lifted by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. 722,310 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

