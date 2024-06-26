Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.76. 1,359,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average is $176.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

