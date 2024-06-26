Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.76. 1,359,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.