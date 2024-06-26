Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.76. 463,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,308. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.