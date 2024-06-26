Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,989,000 after acquiring an additional 208,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,392,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.