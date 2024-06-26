Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

