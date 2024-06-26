Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 704,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

