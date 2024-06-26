Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Increased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.18. 159,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,758. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.