Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7344 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MGV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. 170,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,615. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Trading Halts Explained
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.