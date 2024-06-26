Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 433.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.05 and its 200 day moving average is $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.