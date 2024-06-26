Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) to Issue Dividend of $0.93 on July 1st

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.9288 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.27. The company had a trading volume of 407,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

