Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) to Issue Dividend of $0.93 on July 1st

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.9288 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VO stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.27. The company had a trading volume of 407,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
