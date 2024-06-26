Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,208,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 73,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,823. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

