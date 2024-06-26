Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Cut by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 10.0% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 267,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,746.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOE traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,295. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

