Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 164.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.92. The company had a trading volume of 329,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,567. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
