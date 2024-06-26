Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on July 1st

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.91. The company had a trading volume of 250,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.