Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on July 1st

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.91. The company had a trading volume of 250,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

