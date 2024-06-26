Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

